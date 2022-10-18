House Panel: Trump's Bills To Secret Service 'Exorbitant'

Watch VideoDonald Trump's private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
The Secret Service was...
Watch VideoDonald Trump's private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.