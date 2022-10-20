Farmers across New Zealand have driven their tractors on motorways and into towns to protest government plans to tax the climate-heating gases that farm animals release when burping.Full Article
'Fart tax, what a joke': New Zealand farmers protest levy on animal emissions
Farmers in New Zealand gathered in city and town centres on Thursday, driving tractors and pickup trucks and carrying signs to..
New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of..
