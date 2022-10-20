U.K.'s Liz Truss Quits After Turmoil Obliterated Her Authority

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

She said "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected."

Just a day earlier...

