U.K.'s Liz Truss Quits After Turmoil Obliterated Her Authority

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.
She said "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected."
Just a day earlier...
