Seattle, Portland have world's worst air quality again Thursday. When is rain expected?
Published
Seattle and Portland began Thursday with the worst air quality in the world among major cities, according to iqair.com.
#portland #seattle
Published
Seattle and Portland began Thursday with the worst air quality in the world among major cities, according to iqair.com.
#portland #seattle
Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, British Columbia, also ranked among the 10 worst locations, alongside cities in Pakistan, China..