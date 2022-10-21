Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders Who Could Replace Liz Truss

Watch VideoLiz Truss' resignation as British prime minister on Thursday triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.'s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party.
Truss, who quit after just 45 days in office, said her successor will be chosen in a leadership contest to be completed by...
