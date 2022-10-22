Sen. Graham Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Georgia Testimony

Watch VideoU.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
