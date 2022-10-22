Russian-installed authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have ordered an "immediate" evacuation of residents, amid warnings of a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture the city.Full Article
Russian-installed authorities in Kherson order 'immediate' evacuation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russian-Installed Authorities Order Evacuation Of Kherson
Newsy
Watch VideoRussian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately"..