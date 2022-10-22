Russian-Installed Authorities Order Evacuation Of Kherson

Watch VideoRussian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country.
In a post on the Telegram...
Watch VideoRussian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country.