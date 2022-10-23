China's Xi clinches third term, packs leadership team with loyalists
Xi will also helm the party's newly elected Politburo Standing Committee, which includes Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.Full Article
Follow coverage as top members of China’s Communist Party gather to anoint the next leadership team.
