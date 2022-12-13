Maybe Trump was right about TikTok

Amanda Northrop/Vox No matter who controls Congress, TikTok’s in trouble. Here’s something you rarely hear a Democratic senator say: “Donald Trump was right.” But that’s what Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is saying now, and it’s all because of TikTok, the popular video app that Trump tried to ban in the…



#traffickingdatahowchinaiswinningb #beijing #communistpartyofchina #nationalintelligence #trump #musically #mariotamagettyimages #amandanorthropvox #rubio #federaltradecommission