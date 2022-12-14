This ‘smart sensor’ dressing can tell you how well a wound is healing

Three students from Poland have been awarded this year’s prestigious James Dyson Award for design for developing a smart sensor for dressings which indicates how well a patient’s wound is healing. The SmartHEAL device is a dressing that monitors the condition of chronic wounds and can detect…



#poland #phd #rfid #smartheal #dominikbaraniecki #nationalcenterforbiotechnologyinfo #tomaszraczynski #warsawuniversityoftechnology #jamesdysonaward #piotrwalter