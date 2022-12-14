Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits

By Natasha O’Neill | CTVNews.ca writer Toronto, Ontario – Ozempic, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, is extremely hard to find in the U.S., after some celebrities and social media influencers touted it as a weight loss solution. The drug, also known as semaglutide, was approved in 2017 by the…



#elonmusk #healthcanada #ontario #hwang #usfoodanddrugadministration #chapelhill #drugshortagescanada #universityofnorthcarolina #janicehwang #ctvnews