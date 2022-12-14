Mariah Carey Pulls Off Legit Christmas Miracle By Bumping South American Superfan Up to Front Row

Do you believe in miracles? One South American Mariah Carey superfan does now after the singer noticed her tweet and upgraded the woman to the front row for Tuesday night’s (Dec. 13) “Merry Christmas to All” gig at Madison Square Garden. Related Mariah Carey Celebrates Returning to No. 1 For…



# #xoxom #careysuperfan #pictwittercomxesllzbqiimai #madisonsquaregarden #uruguay #christmascountesscarey #omgyessss #whaaaatmimi #mais