Coronavirus Update: China to stop reporting asymptomatic COVID cases, which are ‘impossible’ to track without mass testing
China is scaling back its daily COVID reporting as the end of mass PCR testing and the decision to allow people with mild symptoms to recover at home make it more difficult for the government to accurately track cases. The government said Wednesday it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID cases,…
