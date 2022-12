Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who died suddenly last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, suffered a ruptured aortic aneurysm, his wife Dr. Celine Gounder said on Wednesday. “He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner’s office, and it showed that he…



#cbsmornings #grantwahl #goodrivals #qatar #worldcup #cbsnews #foxsports #celinegounder #cpr #gayleking