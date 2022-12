EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated casting director Julie Harkin has partnered with casting director Nathan Toth to form Harkin & Toth Casting. The pair (pictured below) have worked together since 2017, having collaborated on projects including I May Destroy You (BBC/HBO), The Serpent Queen…



