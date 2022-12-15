TrueFacet Founders Turn Their Love For Watches Into A Perpetual Web3 Business

TrueFacet is the online marketplace for selling and buying pre-owned jewelry and luxury accessories. The luxury resale market has gravitated to specific items like Hermes bags and Rolex watches, while even sneakers have the cache that traditional luxury goods garnered. Through transparency,…



#rajseecharran #robertkoptievs #barclaysinvestmentbank #merrilllynch #ebay #amazon #southamerica #seecharran #louisvuitton #audemarspiguet