Vernon is the next member of SEVENTEEN who’s gearing up to go solo. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the rapper announced that he will be releasing a debut solo mixtape titled Black Eye, making him the third of the 13-member group to drop a solo project. The news was shared to SEVENTEEN’s social media…



#hoshisspider #woozisruby #begforyou #vernon #rinasawayama #agcook #charlixcx #blackeye #seventeen