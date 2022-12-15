‘Black Adam’ Sarah Shahi To Star And Exec Produce Holiday Pic ‘The Hollys’ With Di Novi Pictures, Burr Steers To Direct

‘Black Adam’ Sarah Shahi To Star And Exec Produce Holiday Pic ‘The Hollys’ With Di Novi Pictures, Burr Steers To Direct

Upworthy

Published

EXCLUSIVE: Black Adam breakout Sarah Shahi is set to executive produce and star in the Christmas film The Hollys with 17 Again helmer Burr Steers attached to direct. The film, co-written by Floriana Lima, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Ilaria Urbinati, will be produced by Denise Di Novi and Margaret French…

#madelinesmadeline #burrs #gracekaufman #burrsteers #wme #sexlife #ilariaurbinati #dwaynejohnson #sarahshahi #denisedinovi

Full Article