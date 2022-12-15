‘Black Adam’ Sarah Shahi To Star And Exec Produce Holiday Pic ‘The Hollys’ With Di Novi Pictures, Burr Steers To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Black Adam breakout Sarah Shahi is set to executive produce and star in the Christmas film The Hollys with 17 Again helmer Burr Steers attached to direct. The film, co-written by Floriana Lima, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Ilaria Urbinati, will be produced by Denise Di Novi and Margaret French…
