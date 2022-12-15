Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest cheerleaders — her children! — joined her in a special new royal Christmas tradition. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, stepped out on Thursday to attend the Princess of Wales' second annual holiday concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. They made their…



