Here’s Why This Cloud Computing Company Is A Better Pick Over Electronic Arts Stock

We believe that ServiceNow stock (NYSE: NOW) currently is a better pick over Electronic Arts stock (NASDAQ Looking at stock returns, Electronic Arts, with -5% returns this year, has fared better than ServiceNow, down 36%, and the broader markets, with the S&P 500 index 16% lower. There is more to…



#trefismachinelearning #servicenow #metalheadsoftware #glumobile #electronicarts #playdemiccodemasters #peers #peercomparisons #nasdaqlooking #ea