Videos captured more than 100 Russian soldiers protesting over lack of pay Videos shared by several Telegram channels in Russia appeared to show more than 100 draftees protesting outside a training center in Chuvash Republic over not being paid 195,000 rubles ($3,135 USD) to fight the war with…



#chuvashiadream #ukraine #russian #usd #chuvashrepublic #russiandefenseministry #meduza #telegram #specialmilitaryoperation #baza