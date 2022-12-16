British aristocrat defends wishing a 'happy Christmas' after criticism of the holiday: 'Festive celebration'

British aristocrat Lord Michael Ashcroft defended the centuries-old tradition of wishing people a "happy Christmas" after bureaucrats told staff at one university to avoid using the word "Christmas." "I shall continue to wish everyone a happy Christmas and will not change this to a happy festive…



#christmasbox #twitter #georgiacompanysellinglets #sophiecorcoran #juliahartleybrewer #christian #judeochristian #corcoran #hartleybrewer #michaelashcroft