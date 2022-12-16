Daniel Craig Says He Has No Regrets About Leaving James Bond: ‘He’s Not Really Dead’

Daniel Craig says he has no regrets about leaving James Bond behind and has revealed that he discussed killing the character with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. “No, none at all,” Craig said when asked by Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4’s “Best of Today” podcast. “I had an incredibly fortunate…



