‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Delight in Eye-Popping First Footage

Come on Robbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former…



#heydayfilms #michaelcera #margotrobbie #gretagerwigs #nicolacoughlan #emmamackey #harinef #jamiedemetriou #katemckinnon #simuliu