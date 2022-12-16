Heart-related deaths are most common between Christmas and New Year’s. Here are the signs and symptoms you shouldn’t ignore It’s not what anyone wishes to hear as we approach the end of the year, but research has found that there’s an uptick in heart-related deaths during the Christmas and New…



#jawpain #shoreuniversitymedicalcenter #womens #rsv #ericcruzen #stephaniecoulter #northwellhealth #hackensackmeridianjersey #emergencymedicine #texasheartinstitute