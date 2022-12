“I tried so hard.” These are the words that Meghan Markle said out loud, utterly exasperated, when she landed in Canada from England in March 2020, a few hours after she and her husband, Prince Harry, finished their last official event as working members of the British royal family. Tearfully…



#royalfamily #dukeandduchessofsussex #harry #princewilliam #southafrica #malawi #meghanmarkle #boston #blackbritish #africa