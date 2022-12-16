How Are Genetic Tests Changing Families?

Watch VideoAt-home genetic tests can uncover connections you never knew existed. Revelations can upend families with upsetting findings or enrich them with incredible discoveries. That’s what happened to Edric McNeary, of Chicago, in 2017.
"I am adopted and so it's always been a curiosity of mine for most of my adult life....
Watch VideoAt-home genetic tests can uncover connections you never knew existed. Revelations can upend families with upsetting findings or enrich them with incredible discoveries. That’s what happened to Edric McNeary, of Chicago, in 2017.