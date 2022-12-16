No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon's UFO deep-dive By Reuters

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon's new push to investigate reports of UFOs has so far not yielded any evidence to suggest that aliens have visited Earth or crash-landed here, senior military leaders said on Friday. However, the Pentagon's effort to investigate…



