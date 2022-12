Here's Where You Can Stream The Holiday This Holiday Season Rom-coms are still attempting a comeback at the box office but, in the meantime, there are some standouts from the past that audiences revisit on a yearly basis. Nancy Meyers' "The Holiday" fits nicely into that category. The comedy sees…



#camerondiaz #appletv #judelaw #dvr #tnt #jackblack #slingtv #katewinslet #nancymeyers #googleplaymoviestv