Top Gun: Maverick's Sound Crew Developed Costume-Disguised Mic Packs To Capture The Film's Roaring Sounds I feel the need ... the need for awesome sound! And the team behind "Top Gun: Maverick" got creative when it came to capturing those high-flying jet noises and in-flight dialogue. "Top Gun:…



#navy #greatballsoffire #ussabrahamlincoln #tomicemankazansky #tomcruise #valkilmer #topgunmaverick #maverick #lieutenantbradley #markweingarten