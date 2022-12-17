These Are The Richest Billionaires In Each Country While there are nearly 8 billion people in the world, just over 3,000 are billionaires as of November 2022. As Visual Capitalist's Carmen Ang notes, this tiny group of people is worth nearly $11.8 trillion - Equivalent to about 11.8% of global…



# #eswatini #macau #singapore #carlosrodriguezpastor #georgia #luiscarlossarmiento #faisalbinqassimalthani #nongfu #romaniaionstoicamateizaharia