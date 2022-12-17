Alex Ovechkin Poised To Pass Gordie Howe After Hitting 800-Goal Mark

Alex Ovechkin has one more hurdle to clear before he puts Wayne Gretzky squarely in his sights. A hat-trick performance against the Chicago Blackhawks last Tuesday got the Washington Capitals’ scoring ace to 800 career goals. Now he needs one more tally to match Gordie Howe for second place on the…



