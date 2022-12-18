Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘Doctor Who’ Look As 15th Doctor Revealed

Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the Fifteenth Doctor on Doctor Who and his first look as the character has been revealed on social media. The Sex Education star was seen in a couple of pictures shared by Doctor Who’s official Twitter account. In the photos, Gatwa is seen wearing a fluffy orange sweater…



#davidtennants #fifteenthdoctor #davidtennant #sexeducation #ruby #showrunnerrusselltdavies #fifteenthdoctorondoctor #gatwasfifteenthdoctor #ncutigatwa #donnanoble