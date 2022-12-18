How To Add Hawaiian Flair To Your Holiday Season

What’s fabulous about celebrating the holidays in Hawaii? Well, you just might see Santa partying in a pair of Neoprene swim trunks, as he arrives on the island of Maui via a canoe filled with gifts. And you just might have a dessert of shave ice instead of the typical pumpkin pie. Here's how they…



#holidayhulalessonswoodartornament #maui #shelf #neoprene #canoe #santa #wanderlustandwellness #waileabeachresortmarriottmaui #newyearseve #melekalikimaka