The USA Is Still Not The Most Innovative Country In The World Since 2000, global investment in research and development (R&D) has tripled to $2.4 trillion. R&D spend is also casting a wider global net. In 1960, the U.S. made up nearly 70% of global R&D spending, and by 2020 this had fallen to 30%.…



# #croatia #oceania #oceaniasouthkorea #panasonic #apple #iceland #samsung #netherlands #chile