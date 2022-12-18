‘SNL’: Cecily Strong Gets a Tear-Filled ‘Blue Christmas’ Goodbye From Cast and Austin Butler (Video)

The final “Saturday Night Live” of 2022 proved doubly emotional, as it was announced mere hours before the episode aired that it would be Cecily Strong’s final “SNL.” She said her own goodbye as recurring character Cathy Anne on Weekend Update earlier in the night, but an iconic “SNL” moment was…



#bluechristmas #cathyanne #cecilystrongs #snl #kenanthompson #jost #strong #radioshack #cecilys #colinjost