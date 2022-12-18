Sunday Conversation: Ben Harper On Being The Musical Bridge From Harry Styles To Jackson Browne
Published
Maybe the only person who had as much fun as Harry Styles at Harry's House, the recent 12-night residency Styles held at the L.A. Forum (it was scheduled to be 15 nights, but three nights got pushed to January due to illness) was opening act Ben Harper. " Those shows with Harry were the shows of a…
#chrisisaak #benharper #waitingonanangel #harryshouse #paulsimon #lylelovett #jackjohnsons #eightminutes #needtoknowbasis #laforum