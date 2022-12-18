Russian oligarchs believe Putin tricked them into appearing to support the war in Ukraine, and got them all sanctioned, report says

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he visits the joint staff of troops involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian oligarchs say Putin tricked them into supporting his war…



#times #konstantinremchukov #kremlin #ruble #timesofputins #western #putin #kremlinpoolphoto #ukraine #gavriilgrigorov