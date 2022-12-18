Raid the pantry and skip the turkey: how to host Christmas lunch on a budget

You may have offered to host Christmas lunch and are now living in a world of regret, or have simply drawn the short straw among your family and friends. You may be looking at your dwindling bank balance, drained by pre-Christmas spending and the well-documented cost-of-living crisis. But 25…



#elliotthowerys #nigelslaters #alexelliotthowery #australian #favourites #boxingday #lebanese #tomhunts #foodsavers #chux