As the Dutton family and ranchers got closer in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, Jamie seemingly cut ties with everyone for good. The latest episode, "The Dream Is Not Me," brought about big changes for characters, and also suggested a timeline for when we can expect the crossover with the upcoming…



#jake #foursixesranch #dreamisnotme #laineywilson #johnduttoniii #yellowstone #lynelle #summer #rainwater #kayce