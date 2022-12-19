Analysts love these 3 renewable energy stocks that could see more than 50% upside

Renewable energy expansion is predicted to grow exponentially over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency. Suppose 3,891 gigawatts of renewable energy production capacity are installed over this period, as IEA predicted earlier this month . In that scenario, it will be…



#solactivewindenergyindex #globalxrenewableenergyproducers #internationalenergyagency #hongkong #iea #goldmansachs #sunnovaenergys #chinalongyuanpowers #renewenergyglobal #renewenergy