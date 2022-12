China COVID surge drags down 'Avatar: The Way of Water' opening weekend

China’s COVID surge may have dragged down ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ opening weekend Avatar: The Way of Water slightly underperformed expectations in its opening weekend, and China’s massive surge in cases may be partly to blame. The Avatar sequel, directed by James Cameron, took in $57 million in…



#fortune #multiverseofmadness #globally #wayofwater #beijing #comscore #waltdisneycompany #western #pauldergarabedian #marvel