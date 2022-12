Like Bing Crosby, many of us are dreaming of a white Christmas. But how likely is it that our dreams will come true on December 25? A white Christmas is defined by forecasters as a December 25 morning with 1 inch of snow on the ground, even if the white stuff fell in the preceding days. Americans…



#maine #idaho #sorrywestcoast #pennsylvania #nationaloceanicandatmosphericadminis #alleghenymountains #gulfcoast #westvirginia #minnesota #bingcrosby