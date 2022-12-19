David Bakhtiari’s Time With The Green Bay Packers Could Be Nearing The End

It was Nov. 15, 2020, and everybody at 1265 Lombardi Ave. was on cloud nine. The Green Bay Packers had just agreed to a four-year, $105.5 million contract with prized left tackle David Bakhtiari. The deal made Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in football. It also gave the Packers great…



#losangelesrams #nfl #lukejoeckel #greenbays #adamstenavich #bakhtiaris #elgtonjenkins #spotraccom #briangutekunst #profootballfocus