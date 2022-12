(Bloomberg) — Russian leader Vladimir Putin began talks in Belarus with President Alexander Lukashenko on his first visit in more than three years to his ally in the war against Ukraine. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing…



#economist #vladimirputin #sergeishoigu #minsk #alexanderlukashenko #kyiv #mig31k #belarusian #valeriyzaluzhnyi #russian