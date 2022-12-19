Energy Caucus Congressman Scoops Up Shares In 2 High Yielding Pipeline Stocks - Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Energy stocks have been on a tear since giving up their August gains, they have now returned to October’s trading levels, as the SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector XLE is down over 6% in the past month. Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK) has made over 400 trades in the past three years,…



#kevinhern #capitoltrades #elizabethwarren #magellanmidstreampartnerslp #oneokinc #housecommitteeofwaysandmeans #pioneernaturalresourcespxd #oneok #williamscompanieswmb #stevedaines