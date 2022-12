Andrew Burton/Getty Images Kevin O'Leary said FTX account holders should get their money back before shareholders do. The Shark Tank star told CNBC on Monday that shareholders were well aware of the risks. "We're venture investors. We're big boys, we lost our money, we understand it," he said. FTX…



#oleary #sharktank #changpengczzhao #kevinoleary #andrewburtongettyimages #ftt #ftx