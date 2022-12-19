The 31 Best New Year’s Eve Movies for Ringing in 2023

Sandra Bullock’s Lucy saves the life of her secret crush Peter just before Christmas. After being mistaken for Peter’s fiancé, Lucy spends the holidays with his family while he lies in a coma. But it’s on New Year’s Eve that Peter awakes and Lucy must face her pre-holiday fibs—and an attraction to…



#adammckay #melbrookswenttoofar #hwddaily #newyear #sandrabullocks #ronaldmiller #amandapeterson #newyearseve #patrickdempsey #garrymarshall