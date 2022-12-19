Watch VideoExperts are warning that there will be a surge of COVID-19 cases after the holidays. If you're traveling during the holiday season or hosting a family party, you can take steps to protect yourself by wearing a mask and by testing for COVID before you start to rock around the Christmas tree. And right now, you can get...Full Article
How To Order Free At-Home COVID Tests Ahead Of The Holidays
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
COVID free Christmas travel drives up international airfare costs and increases Australian holidays
Rumble
Unlike the COVID years when we weren't allowed to travel overseas this Christmas an overwhelming number of Australians are..